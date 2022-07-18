placeholder_arrest

JULY 14

Ryan Michael Martinez, 30, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Erik Dean Butts, 28, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Bradley Dequince Turner, 32, 1012 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brittney S. Riveria, 32, 202 E. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

David Andrew Stagner, 22, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Garrett Matthew Branstetter, 29, 310 E. Highland Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Michael Dallas Gates, 38, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dakota Ryan Kinzenbaw, 30, 1718 Lafayette St., on a city charge of resisting arrest.

JULY 15

Scott Alan Holt Sr., 56, 1310 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ryan L. Dilley, 28, 401 W. Walter Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Angela Eileen Wuest, 55, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Christopher J. Keith, 28, 3503 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kenneth Wayne Paugh Jr., 36, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tanner Ray Young, 21, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.