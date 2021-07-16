JULY 14
Kyle Stewart Power, 33, 2421 Rock Island St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David L. Hendrix Jr., 34, 1113 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kagney Alan Deiser, 35, 1102 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Madison Noelle Saxton, 20, 1102 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paul Harrison Asher, 52, 4021 Frederick Blvd., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Westley Matthew Whitten, 31, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
