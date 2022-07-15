placeholder_arrest

JULY 13

River James Cliff, 19, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Megan Ellen Miller, 29, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cayge Anthony Allen, 23, 838 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Patrick K. Holle, 40, 2702 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Marnie L. Maurer, 49, 2501 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Lawrence Edward Walters Jr., 54, no address provided, on city charges of obstructing duties of police, addressing police with intent to incite violence, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Keith Andrew McCray, 54, on a city charge of trespassing.

