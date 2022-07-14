placeholder_arrest

JULY 12

Virgil F. Holland, 35, 1817 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Waneta Kay Combs, 41, Grant City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Daniel Onate Lopez, 19, 2408 Woodlands Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mark Lee Clevenger, 38, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dylan Jacob Waters, 25, 2312 Glenn Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Bronzale M. Johnson, 32, 1221 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Randall Jordan Stout, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Keith Christopher Rowland II, 31, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city charge of resisting arrest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.