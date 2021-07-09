JULY 7
Steven J. Hamayer, 55, 2310 Charles St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Matthew Christopher Silcott, 40, no address provided, on state charges of arson and possession of a controlled substance.
JULY 8
Jacob Lorin Williams, 33, 5010 Pickett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David James Havens, 49, 6610 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tasha Rene Williams, 35, 720 Shady Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan James Bowen, 38, Rushville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Laci R. Collings, 25, 838 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Samantha Marie Shuman, 20, 3105 Bristol St., on city charges of drug possession, careless driving and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caleb Lee Bates, 27, 2929 Cook Road, on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
