JAN. 5
Daryl Jayson Stone, 47, 2401 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Eugene Funk, 33, 723 Mason Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Diedra Marie Kernes, 51, 3516 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
