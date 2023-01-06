Arrests for Jan. 7 Jan 6, 2023 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 28Dustin Allen Brown, 30, 305 N. 6th St., on city charge for DWI/DUI.Jerald Wayne Samuel, 53, 2103 Pear St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.Haylei Dawn Angst, 31, 6535 Washington St., on a warrant for failure to appear in a court appearance.Bol Henry Arjbai, 20, 2626 Mary St., on failure to appear in a court appearance.Robert Vern Hawkins, 53, 1615 N. Third St., on a city charge of resisting arrest and obstructing police duties.Dec. 30Zakary Ryan Peters, 50, 601 S. First St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.Jeffrey M. Jones, 37, 3301 Burnside Ave., on a city charge for DWI/DUI.Rebecca Jo Collins, 52, 1612 Vernon, on warrants for failure to appear in court.En Usor, 22, 1505 N. 36th St., on a city charge of stealing, resisting arrest and assault of a law enforcement officer.Dec. 31Jerry T. Burchett, 45, 9008 State Route 371, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.Aimee Renee Propes, 50, 3602 Pickett Road, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.David Eugene Noland, 40, 4305 Hillview Drive, on a warrant for felony failure to appear in court.John Mikel Nichols, 43, 1803 Garfield Ave., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.Jan. 1Ruis-Rolando Cuculico, 23, 1509 N. 36th St., on a city charge for obstructing police duties.Rose M. Pettibon, 51, St. Joseph, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.Jan. 2Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 31, St. Joseph, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.James D. Thomas-Jones, 29, St. Joseph, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.Kaelyn Marie Compton, 21, 1106 Northwood Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.Clay Allen Novak, 40, St. Joseph, on a city charge for trespassing.Brooke Lee Williams, 42, St. Joseph, on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police duties.Kileigh May Gross, 18, 3117 Sherry Lane, on city charges of resisting arrest and obstructing police duties.Jan. 3Thomas Lee Elliott, 49, St. Joseph, on city charge for indecent acts/exhibitions and disturbing the public.Brett G. Routon, 35, 2223 S. 11th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.Brandy Lea Zalapa, 44, 2223 S. 11th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.Breann Goner, 21, 2508 N. Leonard Road, on warrant for failure to appear in court.Ryan Michael Martinez, 31, 502 Court St., on warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charge Warrant Address Law Criminal Law Zane Bennett Wilt Court Samuel Ikechi Ajuzie Appear Police Charles Duty Arrest Scott Johnson Allen S Prickett Investigation Crime Lynette K Gettings Detention Aircraft Controlled Substance Watercraft Officer Inaction Motor Vehicle Violation Offense Allen S. Prickett William Helton Theft Assault Felony Cedric J Haynes Failure Adult Weapon Robert Flores Fraud Edward Ross Robert Vern Hawkins Resisting Arrest Possession Dui Probation Paraphernalia David Eugene Noland Burglary Patrick Allen Meeks Drug Dwi Degree Appearance × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Advice for sticking to that New Year's fitness resolution Local News Missourians rank 14th nationally in selfie habits Public Safety Fighting the drug war on two fronts Public Safety Drug strike force recovers more than 300 pounds of meth in 2022 More Local News → 0:56 Mostly sunny and mild Friday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
