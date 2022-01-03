DEC. 29
Kristen Lynn Smith, 20, 3301 S. 35th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nahum Michael Melville, 35, 2301 Pear St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ame Dovene Ametana, 32, Omaha, Nebraska, on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Scott Wayne Lukehart, 50, 814 Harmon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shaun Alan Hawkins, 45, 3016 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Adjovi Jacqueline Konou, 28, Omaha, Nebraska, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Stephen M. Walsh, 70, Atlanta, Georgia, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Megan Ellen Miller, 29, no address provided, on a city charge of indecent acts.
Bevan J. Bohm, 45, Riverside, Missouri, on city charges of obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
DEC. 30
Michael Dallas Gates, 38, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Natasha Jean Whitaker, 32, 309 Fleeman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rosetta M. Luhvall, 23, 821 S. 19th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Jason Lee Harris, 36, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
DEC. 31
Rickey Eugene Keller, 44, 2718 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JAN. 1
Sussy Clarissa Gonzales, 26, 2624 Jackson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Detamore Thomas-Jones, 28, 6001 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
