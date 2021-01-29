Jan. 25
Donald F. Easter III, 32, 6508 Sandy Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stefanie Denise Rothwell, 32, 318 Glenwood St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Mark Bozeman, 44, 1215 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin E. Wilson, 48, 215 W. Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, no address provided, on a city charge of assaulting a police officer.
Thera Theresa Hayes, 35, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Brent Alan Lewis, 33, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Billy Joe Jacobs, 39, no address provided, on a state charge of burglary.
Chad E. Newman, 45, 312 S. 20th St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
Tyhem Emar Wilson, 27, 1107 S. 14th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.