JAN. 26
Patrick L. Phipps, 47, 3822 Terrace Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kenneth Wayne Griffin, 31, 2805 County Line Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad Lee Garreth, 37, 401 S.E. Kemmer Road, on a city charge of property damage.
Eric Michael Lederer, 48, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Peter Immy, 27, 913 Vine St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
