Jan. 25

Damien Michael Danberry, 29, 2006 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dustin J. Owens, 37, 1317 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Deitrick Lamont Cary, 18, Harmon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tanner Ray Young, 19, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

Quintin Deon Cortez Rouser, 26, 1407 N. 36th St., on a city charge of trespassing.

Rebecca Adit Ajang, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.

Mary Elizabeth Fisher, 22, 3110 Olive St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.