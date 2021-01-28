Jan. 25
Damien Michael Danberry, 29, 2006 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin J. Owens, 37, 1317 N. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deitrick Lamont Cary, 18, Harmon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanner Ray Young, 19, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Quintin Deon Cortez Rouser, 26, 1407 N. 36th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Rebecca Adit Ajang, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Mary Elizabeth Fisher, 22, 3110 Olive St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.