JAN. 25
Cara J. Williams, 41, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Emilio Anthony Whytus, 26, 3402 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andy Todd Lloyd, 35, 1109 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angel B. McCartney, 20, 1303 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven K. Caw, 61, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.
Keith T. Mims, 51, Kansas City, Missouri, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Travis Michael Graham, 40, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., on a state charge of robbery.
Stacy Elizabeth Rochester, 50, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
