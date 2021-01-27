Jan. 23
Theodore Eugene Hughes Sr., 62, 601 Concord St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonny Byrne Trotter, 59, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan James Bowen, 37, Rushville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan Randell Seth Johnson, 18, 1909 S. 12th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Autem Sydney Hoover, 24, 1501 N. Third St., on a city charge of disorderly or riotous conduct.
Skylar Matthew Berry, 23, 1005 Sunset Drive, on a state charge of domestic assault.
Michael A. Woolery, 48, 627 S. 11th St., on a state charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.
Jan. 24
Austin Michael Guyer, 21, 6817 Marie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jerame James Jones, 37, 208 Dogwood St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Eugene Quimby, 55, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mahogany Kayona Mayfield, 33, 430 N. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paul Allen Davis, 34, 511 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason T. Bennett, 35, 507 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Daniel Smith, 32, 323 Hamburg St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Bobbie Joe Molt, 38, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing, addressing police with intent to incite violence, and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Travis Lee Majewski, 28, 147 Tucker St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Brent A. Lewis, 33, 705 S. Seventh St., on city charges of trespassing and obstructing duties of police.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 41, no address provided, on a state charge of trespassing.
Creed P. Campbell, 37, 5707 N.E. Amazonia Road, on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Caleb Mackenzie Vaughn, 24, no address provided, on a state charge of domestic assault.