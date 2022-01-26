JAN. 23
Austin Wyatt Smith, 32, 325 A St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mark Kevin Grieshaber Jr., 46, 2507 Oak St., on a city warrant for drug possession and failure to appear in court.
Alexandria M. Ellis, 23, 1209 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Austin Ebling, 24, 2209 Tri Level Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cameron James Ravenell, 21, Canyon Country, California, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Moses Derome Johnson, 26, 11760 Windham Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
JAN. 24
Misty Lynn Mitchell, 37, 3001 Joslin Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Adit Ajang, 39, 144 Park Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trasaun Demitri Brown, 29, 5005 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
