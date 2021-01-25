Jan. 20
Eric A. Brown, 46, 1821 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Lee Ratliff Jr., 27, 1206 N. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey L. Bloomfield, 54, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Megan E. McDowell, 34, 816 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicole Marie Nichols, 29, 1332 Buchanan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Dawn Anderson, 23, 3142 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina Ann Martinez, 35, 627 S. 11th St., on a state charge of careless driving.
Jan. 21
Oren Luke O’Banion, 36, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brittany E. Harms, 28, 2225 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mackenzie Anne Smith, 21, 3312 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for driving with suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Linda Leigh McIntosh, 60, 2208 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaitlyn Danielle Duree-Peppars, 24, 1724 Eighth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Grant Michael Shue, 23, Wathena, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daleshia Deshay Diggs, 30, 1005 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby Ann Merrill, 22, 513 Rockwood Court, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Adit Ajang, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Christian Lee Crail, 23, 2514 S. 15th St., on a city charge of assault.
Blake Ryan George, 23, Agency, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Carson Ryan Bielby, 18, 1614 Faraon St., on a state charge of stealing.
Pete Ezra Rihsa, 19, 1511 N. 36th St., on a state charge of stealing.
Jan. 22
Tabitha June Barnes, 34, 219 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Aisek, 43, 1801 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Thomas Daniel Davis, 39, 1925 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacy Mae Hinkley, 43, 3217 Grandview Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Martines S. Penn, 41, 706 Warsaw Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bernard L. Whetstine II, 31, 829 Hall St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lonnie T. Landers, 27, 2403 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Joseph Weimar, 41, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Jamore Edworn Hicks, 28, 428 N. 17th St., on city charges of disturbing the peace, trespassing, and acts of violence toward another’s property.
Ariah Dawn King, 23, 1215 N. 11th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Antonio Mario Morrison, 41, 2815 Felix St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Donald Nelson, 49, 819 Harmon St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Theodore Eugene Hughes Jr., 38, 2822 Lafayette St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Raven Nicole Martinez, 41, 3321 Linda Lane, on a state charge of stealing.
Franklin Thomas Hicks Jr., 40, 1403 Sylvanie St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.