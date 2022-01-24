JAN. 20
Kolby G. Grippando, 27, 5214 Junior St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah McKenze Ray Sweet, 29, 301 W. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rachel Ranee Jacobs, 43, 2514 St. Joseph Ave., on a city charge of receiving stolen property.
Jordan Mae Clark, 23, no address provided, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
JAN. 21
Ronald Dale Geiger Jr., 37, 4319 Hidden Valley Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David A. Bayer, 40, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Samuel David Cornell, 31, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Richard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, on city charges of resisting arrest and stealing.
Michael Lee Marshoff, 33, 227 W. Indiana Ave., on a city charge of resisting police by violence/force/threat.
JAN. 22
Joshua Lowell Hurt, 36, 2409 Center Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Lynn Hawley, 36, 1803 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Breanna K. O’Dell, 18, 3401 Jackson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.