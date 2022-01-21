JAN. 18
Phoenix Ray Foster, 25, 2506 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marquis Deviante Wilson, 19, 1203 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JAN. 19
Larry E. Ramsey Jr., 49, 1517 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear.
Andrew Haze Belk, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear.
Jacy May Hinckley, 44, 3217 Grandview Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear.
Sherman L. Davis, 40, 218 W. Chestnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear.
Devree Autumn Kelley, 23, 210 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear.
