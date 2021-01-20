Jan. 13
Jasmine C. Loins, 26, 1703 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Seth A. Herring, 19, 5409 Morris Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bridgette Melinda Shoemaker, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Linda Sue Riedel, 37, 2422 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James D. Jenkins, 55, 1911 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jack Dempsey Bozarth, 46, 807 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Jo Southard, 46, 1901 Jones St., on city charges of trespassing, failure to return lost property, and failure to appear in court.
Shane Alan Manley, 42, Breckenridge, Missouri, on a city charge of receiving stolen property.
Paul Lawrence Williams Jr., 61, 3016 Locust St., on city charges of stealing and failure to appear in court.
Jan. 14
Kolton Dale Glidewell, 22, 835 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elijah N. Landry, 18, 835 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Theresa Lynn Dilley-Smith, 23, 3104 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James C. Galloway, 35, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Harrison C. May, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Diamond Shaquise Kirby, 27, 1420 Sycamore St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Eugene Wilson, 29, 814 S. 21st St., on a city charge of resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Stetson J. Grace, 31, no address provided, on a state charge of stealing.
Jan. 15
Abby Danelle Cannon, 21, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Clifton Johnson, 46, 3426 Auburn Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael John Sales, 24, Blue Springs, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler M. Kincaid, 24, 3524 Pickett Road, on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.
Aubrey Lee Silvey, 23, 3012 Mayfair Drive, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 16
John G. Sauter, 39, 1920 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle D. Conger, 33, 2821 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobbie Lynn Franken, 44, 4106 N. 31st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Wayne Rothwell, 52, 2813 Rushmore Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Buddy J. Nolan, 38, 2610 Indian Trail Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robin M. Pierce, 34, 2209 N. 12th St., on city charges of stealing and trespassing.
Linda Kay Stover, 60, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city charge of stealing.
Daniel M. Dunn, Agency, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Stephen Lee Allen, 65, 6228 Brown St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jack Vladimir Vick, 28, 425 N. 11th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 17
Steven Kelly Caw, 60, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyler James Rascoe, 28, 4615 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Shawn Duckett, 34, 2936 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler James Ortega, 30, 6615 Vancil Parkway, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jacob Austin Raczkowski, 21, 2622 Pacific St., on a state charge of property damage.
David F. Bennett III, 36, 507 E. Kansas Ave., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.