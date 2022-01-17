JAN. 13
Miranda K. Hicks, 34, 2703 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Waneta Kay Combs, 41, 304 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sharon Michelle Miller, 36, 602 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isaac Harrison IV, 32, 2220 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brycen Tanner Mitchell, 38, 2216 S. Leonard Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin W. Rucker, 28, 1801 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristy Renee Bush, 42, 1008 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David L. McKinney, 65, 319 Blake St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Seth A. Herring, 20, 5409 Morris Ave., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Richard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing, property damage, addressing police with intent to incite violence, and resisting police by violence/force.
JAN. 14
Darrin D. Mignery, 43, 2702 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Adam Garrison, 40, 3305 Faraon St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
Harley Nicholle Harrison, 20, 916 S. 18th St., on a city charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
JAN. 15
Donnita Lynn Payne, 45, 1809 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jay Riddle III, 19, 2726 S. 22nd St., on a city charge of property damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.