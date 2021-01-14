Jan. 11
Ruth Ann Hoyt, 52, 2609 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Andrew Smith, 30, 2766 Jackson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Teddy Robert Butterfield II, 49, 1220 Sixth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jarod Martin Jr., 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sara Marisela Gonzalez, 29, 1217 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justin Lee Hockaday, 34, 1317 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Jimmy Dickens III, 51, 2914 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffery L. Canterbury, 60, 619 Mason Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michelle D. Justus, 35, 2216 S. Leonard Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James F. Baber III, 49, 1002 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeri L. Samuel, 22, 602 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justin Jay McPike, 17, 3210 Hampton Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Mickayla Renae Helfery, 23, 2509 Duncan St., on a state charge of assault.