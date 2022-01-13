JAN. 11
Andreti Gene Ceceil Brant, 20, 3001 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Douglas York Galloway Sr., 64, 610 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jerri Jacqueline Summer Morgan, 25, 221 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abbey Blair Smith, 36, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Crystal Renee Clark, 30, 2517 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brena Lynn Robertson, 25, 1218 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason David Price, 49, 1006 Broadway St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daelan Todd Santos-Hunter, 18, 2703 Sacramento St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
