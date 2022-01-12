JAN. 9
Cedric Cleveland Verdi Collins, 35, 2502 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Myria C. Bell, 20, 304 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael W. Russell, 41, 7001 Ollmeda St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy R. Reeves, 39, 1836 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clifford W. Leer Jr., 42, 217 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle I. Ferris, 32, 1816 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JAN. 10
Gage Michael Herring, 26, 5409 Morris Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Cecil Lona Sr., 60, 2426 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Melvin Alexander Corrillo-Lopez, 19, 2224 Mulberry St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.