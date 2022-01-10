JAN. 6
Darrick E. Cannon, 51, 2707 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mackenzie Ann Smith, 22, 623 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Marie Carter, 34, 207 W. Hyde Park Ave., on a city charge of failure to appear in court.
Amanda Lea Lovelady, 29, 6220 St. Joseph Ave., on a city charge of stealing.
JAN. 7
Tiffany Renee Stanton, 40, 3008 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Steven Luke, 48, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kimberly S. Reynolds, 51, 3902 Cook Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyann Rose Keith, 23, 2022 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isaiah Scott Rucker, 22, 2219 S. 14th St., on a city charge of stealing.
JAN. 8
Eugene Wallace, 57, 1226 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca D. Wetmore, 24, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
