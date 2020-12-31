Dec. 28
Jeremy M. Miller, 30, Maryville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger Wayne Sutton, 48, DeKalb, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan Lee Woolery, 42, 3500 S.W. Lane Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Casey J. Harrison, 37, 2312 S. Tenth St., on city charges of trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Caleb Jason Hux, 30, 413 Kentucky St., on state charges of possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order.
Matthew Alexander Taylor, 22, DeKalb, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Mitch Moufa, 27, 1322 N. Second St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.