FEB. 2
Joseph P. Logudice, 33, 518 S. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darcey K. Vandorn, 36, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Marie Dakon, 42, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley Dawn Jacobs, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kate Elizabeth Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
FEB. 3
Stefanie Denise Rothwell, 34, 318 Glenwood St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Eugene Quimby, 56, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassandra Melissa Russell, 32, 2209 Union St., on a city charge of property damage.
FEB. 4
Matthew Rennick Gilmour, 56, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alejandro Colon Jr., 45, 3603 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
FEB. 5
Ashley Raydean Earhart, 23, 2203 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert. C.W. Leeson, 30, 611 Mobile Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Blakely Lynn Marie Wertin, 19, 3202 N. 35th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Michael Phillippe, 23, 1018 Green St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David L. Hendrix Jr., 35, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daniel D. Aleer, 34, 3609 Gene Field Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Daren Ray Sell, 48, no address provided, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devon L. Mabins, 23, no address provided, on city charges of stealing, addressing police with intent to incite violence, and obstructing duties of police.
James Alan Thomas, 40, Stewartsville, Missouri, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
