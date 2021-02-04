Feb. 1
A.K. Robert, 22, 1517 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mitchell G. Montemayor, 31, 5501 S. 38th Terrace, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justine Ryan Cornelius, 30, 3309 S. 33rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Montana B. Vollintine, 19, 1022 Angelique St., on a city warrant for stealing a vehicle and failure to appear in court.
Jacob Lyle Bokay, 32, 2810 Oak St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ryan Scott Wilson, 22, 626 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah Mckenze Ray Sweet, 28, 301 W. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lauren Nicole Beaver, 32, 3314 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Lee Kunrath, 29, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles W. Marti Jr., 32, 123 Fulkerson St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Joseph Schenecker Jr., 36, 1311 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
April Sue Jeffers, 35, 1216 S.E. Mt. Zion Road, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryon Earl Turner, 46, 4818 Gene Field Road, on a city charge of attempted assault.
Ronnie A. Kimler, 27, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.