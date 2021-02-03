Jan. 27
Krishondra Riechelle Parker, 40, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric Dean Grippando, 30, Elwood, Kansas, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Brett Michael Finch, 31, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Logan Wayne Merritt, 29, 2702 Mary St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest.
Grant Evan McCray, 25, 3610 E. Hillview Circle, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 28
Marc James West, 35, 522 N. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Barry Todd Burch, 45, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daytona R. Davis, 27, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terri Dawn Rightsell, 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Dean Gross, 28, Mound City, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Austin Scott Lewis, 31, 2429 Doniphan Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Denver Thomas McDowell, 23, 1205 Angelique St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Jan. 29
Jarvis Oney Joseph Ervin, 30, 1108 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brianne Rose Wells, 35, 209 E. Nebraska Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devin Wayne Burchett, 28, 5837 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Martell Leavell Jenkins, 36, 2627 S.W. State Highway U, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julie A. King-Meeks, 47, Union Star, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Francielie S. Quinn, 21, 1818 N. 29th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ava Elizabeth Blessie, 21, 2328 Goff Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nathan David Roberts, 34, 2607 S. 28th St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Jan. 30
Ashley N. Kernes, 29, 1613 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Joseph Clark, 43, DeKalb, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abigail A. Johnson, 17, 7202 Washington St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathanial Lee Walker, 29, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Zachary Adam Taylor, 32, 216 N. Fourth St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Donald F. Easter III, 32, 17567 U.S. Highway 71, on a city charge of entry into dangerous building(s).
Joseph Carl Hawley, 45, 2404 Evergreen Lane, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Cordell Ryan Healey, 21, 6015 Gordon Ave., on state charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with suspended/revoked license.
Dana M. Miljavac, 34, 5807 Lawson St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Wayne Huitt-Johnson, 37, 4515 Faraon St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Kevin Lee Kunrath, 29, 312 N. 20th St., on a state charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Jan. 31
James Brian Burchett Jr., 34, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Candice Louise Wardenburg, 29, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hugh William Woodsworth, 53, no address provided, on a city charge of entry into dangerous building(s).
Terrie James Plowman, 36, 1117 S. 17th, on a city charge of entry into dangerous building(s).
Hope Sharrie Crossfield, 27, 1117 S. 17th St., on city charges of entry into dangerous building(s) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saidee Teign McMillan, 30, Stewartsville, Missouri, on city charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and entry into dangerous building(s).
Michael Caton Knapp, 25, no address provided, on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Jonathan Randell Seth Johnson, 18, 1909 S. 12th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Jonathan Rice, 30, 3211 Pickett Road, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Lee Alan Ford, 25, 312 N. 20th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.