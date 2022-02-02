JAN. 30
Jeremy Paul Martin, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Thomas Lamount May Jr., 27, 1809 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher John Godar, 40, 1113 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
JAN. 31
Nicole M. Kimler, 29, 301 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trisha Gene Gillpatrick, 31, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
