FEB. 23
Michael Dean Flanagan II, 40, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patricia Ann Clark, 42, 1508 Jules St., on a city warrant for burglary and failure to appear in court.
Phillip Michael Hoyt, 35, 4608 Pickett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 31, Warrensberg, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Akaesha S. Nance, 33, 1222 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
