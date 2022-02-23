FEB. 20
Johnnie Otis Hollowell, 62, 724 N. 23rd St., on
a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bailey Nicole Theis, 22, Wathena, Kansas, on
a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nathaniel Lewis Jr., 29, 1602 Brookside Drive, on city charges of driving while intoxicated and driving
with a suspended/revoked license.
FEB. 21
Gage Robert McClain, 19, 3401 Jackson St.,
on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terri Dawn Rightsell, 39, no address provided,
on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Keith Despain, 21, 2831 S. 22nd St., on
a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaleb Lee King, 23, 1507 Sixth Ave., on a city
charge of property damage.
