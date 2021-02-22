Feb. 17
Rina Karsom, 28, 111 W. Indiana St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Lee Evans Sr., 49, 1432 N. 15th St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 41, 804 Mason Road, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Chase Kimbrell, 28, 2307 S. 18th St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Feb. 18
Courtney E. Pummell, 26, 3402 Lafayette St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brittany Cheyenne Mace, 20, 4806 Valley Lane, on a city charges of committing/acting in a violent/tumultuous way toward another’s property, resisting police by threats/force/violence and obstructing duties of police by action/inaction.
Tieara Renee Irvin, 30, 810 S. 23rd St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trai M. Limley, 29, 1702 Fifth Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Ryan Adams, 38, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sean Duret Miller-Gray, 34, 1818 S. 20th St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric Dean Grippando, 30, 803 Kentucky St., Elwood, Kansas, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Carrie Lee Culver, 49, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and assault of a law enforcement officer.
Clint Robert Mechling, 47, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jay William Baskett, 60, 919 Ridenbaugh St., on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court and entry into a dangerous building.
Iasha Joyce Roubideaux, 42, 2909 Penn St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Lee Hoyt, 55, 2609 Seneca St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Thomas Christian III, 51, 2634 S.E. Kyle Road, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rick Eugene Allen Jr., 44, homeless, on city charges of resisting police by threats/force/violence and failure to appear in court.
Devin Ray Sollars, 25, 1804 Bellevue St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.