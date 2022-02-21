FEB. 17
Faith Mikia Brooks, 32, 2325 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Wayne Cline, 43, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andrea J. Wolf, 41, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
FEB. 18
Nicholas Leroy Knight, 30, 2440 Patee St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Yolanda Chiquita Blakey, 36, 124 Park Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Greg Allen McCoppin, 51, 1002 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Skylee D. Huffer, 22, 3311 Karnes Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Elijah Nathaniel Landry, 19, 835 S. 20th St., on city charges of trespassing and failure to appear in court.
FEB. 19
Kayla Rae Sands, 26, 3113 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mattie Francine Lucas, 35, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffery Ray Smith, 41, 3831 Maplewood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cindy Lee Becerra, 55, 4206 Hillview Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Joseph Leonard, 36, 2005 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Lea Bolonyi, 37, 2605 Duncan St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Aaron Ray Callaway, 36, Atchison, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
