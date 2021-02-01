Jan. 27
Krishondra Riechelle Parker, 40, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric Dean Grippando, 30, Elwood, Kansas, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Brett Michael Finch, 31, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Logan Wayne Merritt, 29, 2702 Mary St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest.
Grant Evan McCray, 25, 3610 E. Hillview Circle, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 28
Marc James West, 35, 522 N. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Barry Todd Burch, 45, 503 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Daytona R. Davis, 27, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terri Dawn Rightsell, 38, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Dean Gross, 28, Mound City, Missouri, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Austin Scott Lewis, 31, 2429 Doniphan Ave., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Denver Thomas McDowell, 23, 1205 Angelique St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Jan. 29
Jarvis Oney Joseph Ervin, 30, 1108 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brianne Rose Wells, 35, 209 E. Nebraska Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Devin Wayne Burchett, 28, 5837 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Martell Leavell Jenkins, 36, 2627 S.W. State Highway U, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Julie A. King-Meeks, 47, Union Star, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Francielie S. Quinn, 21, 1818 N. 29th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ava Elizabeth Blessie, 21, 2328 Goff Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Nathan David Roberts, 34, 2607 S. 28th St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.