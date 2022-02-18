FEB. 16
Cayge Anthony Allen, 23, 838 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stefanie Michelle Evans, 49, 201 Texas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Ray Ballard, 45, 1002 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kyle D. Conger, 34, 2821 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bryant Lee Mann, 24, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
