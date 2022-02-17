FEB. 9
Mona Rae Cowick, 56, 801 Roosevelt Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristin Marie Anderson, 35, 1613 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexis Nicole Cluck, 23, 1706 Prospect Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kimberly A. Capps, 36, 922 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Layla Kiona McClain, 21, 1211 S. 24th St., on city charges of disturbing the peace, resisting police, obstructing duties of police, addressing police with intent to incite violence and assault of a police officer.
Nicholas B. Wohlgemuth, 42, 2406 Jules St., on a city charge of failure to appear in court.
Eric Scott Hieb, 37, 2603 Pacific St., on a state charge of stealing.
FEB. 10
James Wayne Johnson, 30, 1118 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
FEB. 11
Heather M. Sheridan, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher R. Adams, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Casey Daniel Steen, 32, 2316 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donovan John Nelson, 43, 1114 N. Sixth St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Becky Jo Fischer, 44, 102 S. 25th St., on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.
FEB. 12
Patricia Ann Simpson, 25, 1324 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andrea Marie Dozier, 38, 823 W. Cliff St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sharra R. Brown, 36, 1104 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Manuel John Rodriguez, 66, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Autumn Michelle Griffin, 25, 1216 Boyd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane Wesley Crowe, 44, 5209 Pryor Ave., on a city charge of stealing.
FEB. 13
Kayla A. Williams, 27, 3116 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
O’Dell Rudene Carter, 58, 1314 S. 38th Place, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Atoliph Welle, 30, 1406 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kayla Marie Butts, 29, 1101 Northwood Drive, on a city charge of stealing.
Devon Lamou Mabins, 23, no address provided, on a city charge of stealing.
FEB. 14
Patrick Eugene Fetty, 35, 1208 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lacey D. Fanning, 20, 1925 Mulberry St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Damon Wayne Grippando, 19, 1820 Clay St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theresa Ann Johnson, 58, 2110 Felix St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
FEB. 15
Matthew Ryan Nichols, 28, 1812 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles Ray Harbord Jr., 48, 1106 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dani Rae Hughes, 26, 1908 Doniphan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rodney Dean Admire, 47, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dinorah Lynn Weaver, 54, 1910 N. 30th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tony Korinsko Davis Jr., 32, 2907 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Justin Michael James, 31, 713 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Michael Shaw, 43, 6902 Ollmeda St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Seth Ren Jenkins, 32, 1716 N. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric Michael Lederer, 48, no address provided, on a city charge of assault of a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.