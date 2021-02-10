Feb. 6

Stacey J. Smith, 43, 715 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Monico Saldana Avitia, 39, 6634 Grant St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Domonick Demonte Warren, 26, 1202 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mark S. Boothboyd, 62, 623 Pendleton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Alexander Franklin Denbow, 24, 2615 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ashley Marie Huffman, 42, Camden Point, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Timothy E. Dodge, 61, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Chad Joseph Cottrill, 21, Gladstone, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Sean Michael Torres, 31, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.