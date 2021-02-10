Feb. 6
Stacey J. Smith, 43, 715 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Monico Saldana Avitia, 39, 6634 Grant St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Domonick Demonte Warren, 26, 1202 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mark S. Boothboyd, 62, 623 Pendleton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexander Franklin Denbow, 24, 2615 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley Marie Huffman, 42, Camden Point, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy E. Dodge, 61, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad Joseph Cottrill, 21, Gladstone, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Sean Michael Torres, 31, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.