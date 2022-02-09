FEB. 6
Travis W. Trauernicht, 38, 219 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Monique N. Sharp, 39, 449 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassanda N. Turner, 38, 2714 S. 28th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bridgette Melinda Shoemaker, 41, Amazonia, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Forrest Robert Ramseier, 52, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tony Lee Cooper, 30, 2201 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cameron Michael Riley, 29, 3418 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Dale Mason, 45, 2207 Penn St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Mark Anthony Greer, 38, Raytown, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Quentin Patrick Collins, 24, 3405 Monterey St., on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Brian Elroy Searle, 49, 5606 Diagonal Road, on city charges of stealing and failure to appear in court.
Alexis Nicole Cluck, 23, 1706 Prospect Ave., on a city charge of stealing.
David Mariak Al Chol, 26, 3609 Gene Field Road, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
John Douglas Adams, 56, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.
FEB. 7
Amber Rachelle Banks-Nelson, 40, 2312 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Lynn Boyle, 49, 1703 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dametriae Danyele Irvin, 24, 332 W. Indiana Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Oren Luke O’Banion, 37, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony L. Adams, 40, 1607 Grand Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Billy W. Easley Sr., 56, 610 Olive St., on city charges of property damage, bicycle/skateboard/similar riding on the sidewalk in a business district, addressing police with intent to incite violence, assault, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preston Michael Davis, 26, 804 Woodson St., on a state charge of stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.