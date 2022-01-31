JAN. 27
Billie Leanna Webb, 25, 1730 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Ray Fanning II, 34, 2207 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hunter E. Blake, 18, 2806 S. 29th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
JAN. 28
Jason Lee Langley, 45, 1902 Bellevue St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dalton Rahe Lewis, 30, 2429 Doniphan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Lee Collings, 30, 5331 Halsey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Antonio Serrano, 20, 2522 Mulberry St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anita K. Glass, 79, 912 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paul S. Roberton Sr., 41, 816 Rhudy St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eric Michael Lederer, 48, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Justin Michael James, 31, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Patrick Wasan, 34, 716 N. 10th St., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaac Antonio Vallejo, 23, 1525 Edmond St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
JAN. 29
Frankie Lynn Hass Jr., 56, 1903 Washington Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven P. Kreb Jr., 33, 601 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessy Evan Bonea, 35, 1526 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Miguel Angel Aparicio, 28, Terrell, Texas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Carol L. Day, 52, 2906 Mitchell Ave., on a city charge of trespassing.
