DEC. 5
Zandra Gwynn Mejia, 21, 508 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christon Lynn Phroper, 38, 1512 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Daniel Pfeil, 28, 6509 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sara Kay Courter, 50, 2621 S.W. State Route U, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Travis Wayne Polsgrove, 39, 120 Ohio St., on city charges of resisting arrest and assault of a law enforcement officer.
DEC. 6
Kaylee Marie Mitchell, 23, 805 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sasha Kaylynn Smith, 28, 217 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Harvey Eugene Smith Jr., 44, 1508 Dewey Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Jo Ali, 47, 2015 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy D. Farrington, 28, 3307 Karnes Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isaiah M. Davis, 22, 2717 Maurice Drive, on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.
Todd A. Hughs, 59, 2802 S. 20th St., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and driving with suspended/revoked license.
Amanda Leann Hughes, 34, 1017 S. 11th St., on a state charge of forgery.
