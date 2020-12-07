Dec. 2

Mandi Jo Crockett, 36, 121 W. Elk St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Lacey G. Ebrecht, 27, 2848 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cheyenne R. Griswold, 26, 3106 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tanner Ray Young, 19, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.

George Eleftherios Apostol IV, 29, 401 Mobile Lane, on a city charge of stealing.

Kretzer Riley Sharp, 29, Elwood, Kansas, on a city charge of stealing.

Amanda Nichole Brina, 31, 2210 Faraon St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 3

Timothy Louis Kemmer, 56, Easton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Robert Dale Raith, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amanda Marie Elliott, 41, 718 Pendleton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

David Lee Fanning Jr., 32, 711 Mason Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Steven Allen Caudill, 54, 4322 Hidden Valley Drive, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

Tryston Santana Wilson, 18, 1331 S. 17th St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dec. 4

Terry Preston Smith Jr., 31, 1822 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

David Allen Burley, 40, 2319 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Vernell Carter, 37, 401 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Virgil Lee Reital, 49, 1910 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jorge Ivan Portillo Munoz, 22, 504 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cory Daniel Black, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.

Dartanyan D. Franklin, 36, 1306 Penn St., on a city charge of trespassing.