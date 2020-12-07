Dec. 2
Mandi Jo Crockett, 36, 121 W. Elk St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lacey G. Ebrecht, 27, 2848 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyenne R. Griswold, 26, 3106 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanner Ray Young, 19, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
George Eleftherios Apostol IV, 29, 401 Mobile Lane, on a city charge of stealing.
Kretzer Riley Sharp, 29, Elwood, Kansas, on a city charge of stealing.
Amanda Nichole Brina, 31, 2210 Faraon St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 3
Timothy Louis Kemmer, 56, Easton, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Dale Raith, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Marie Elliott, 41, 718 Pendleton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Fanning Jr., 32, 711 Mason Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Allen Caudill, 54, 4322 Hidden Valley Drive, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Tryston Santana Wilson, 18, 1331 S. 17th St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Dec. 4
Terry Preston Smith Jr., 31, 1822 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Allen Burley, 40, 2319 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Vernell Carter, 37, 401 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Virgil Lee Reital, 49, 1910 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jorge Ivan Portillo Munoz, 22, 504 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory Daniel Black, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Dartanyan D. Franklin, 36, 1306 Penn St., on a city charge of trespassing.