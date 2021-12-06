DEC. 2
Chandler Stephen Nold, 19, 1503 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darcie Lee Nichols, 28, 6615 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Haley Nicole Barton, Gower, Missouri, on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 2204 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deatra Sharee Ellis, 28, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca Nicole Schneider, 37, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace, failure to obey lawful order to disperse, obstructing duties of police and addressing police with intent to incite violence.
Nicholas R. Powell, 29, 709 Hamburg Ave., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
DEC. 3
Richard Allen Sowell Jr., 25, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyenne Mariah Brackett, 29, 731 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rashad Jemal Colbert, 30, 2203 Cranberry Hill Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeremiah L. Latour, 30, 1109 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Lynn Noland, 29, 1410 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Scott Alan Holt Sr., 56, 2826 Angelique, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Nadine Crossfield, 31, 1222 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Marcus Brando Gilbert, 28, 3906 Terrace Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Mark Graf, 25, 117 S. 15th St., on a city charge of assault.
DEC. 4
Sadie Renae Bartram, 26, 419 Michigan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donna Michele Ramsel, 52, 1910 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Scott Phillips Sr., 33, 910 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany R. Cruz, 40, 2209 Union St., on a city charge of stealing.
