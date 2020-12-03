Nov. 30
Lashi Deniece Ewing, 26, 425 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Michael Haines, 64, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darren Woodrich, 37, 2514 N. Fifth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaleb Lee King, 21, 1507 Sixth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Drew Jordan Graham, 32, no address provided, on city charges of disturbing the peace and resisting police by violence/force/threat.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 36, 1306 Penn St., on city charges of trespassing and stealing.
Jonathon Matthew Brewer, 35, 1501 N. 13th St., on a city charge of failure to appear in court.
Roger Rhulen Puett, 53, 2523 Messanie St., on a state charge of domestic assault.