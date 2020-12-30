Dec. 26
Robert John Friederich, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Emily Ann Harris, 48, 3810 Miller Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Yol Dau Bol, 41, 1611 N. 36th St., on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Bobbie Joe Molt, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Larry Alan White, 50, 1211 S. 18th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Mandi Sue Perkins, 44, 3301 Mandan Lane, on a state charge of stealing.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 36, 1306 Penn St., on a state charge of stealing.
Jaben T. Flach, 23, 3110 Hampton Road, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 27
Stephone L. White, 35, 3025 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christina M. Harris, 32, 127 S.E. Turner Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mercy Tudey, 26, 3515 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for disturbing the peace, obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
Orlando Salinas, 60, no address provided, on a city warrant for disorderly conduct and failure to appear in court.
Anthony Michael Wolf, 18, 1306 Safari Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricky John Rodriguez, 38, Rushville, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Sayah David, 53, 3609 Gene Field Road, on city charges of disturbing the peace and failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
Lamont Penell Cary, 44, 2811 S. 18th St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Andrew John Orton, 32, 1915 Savannah Ave., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Brenden J. Dobrovolny, 25, 908 Lincoln St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.