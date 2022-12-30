Bryan Craig LaBorde Jr., 33, 2715 Sacramento St., on investigation for violation of an order of protection for an adult.
Johnna Malanie Richardson, 40, St. Joseph, on warrants for failure to appear in court.
Dec. 23
Hunter William Helton, 23, 5099 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on investigations for forgery and motor vehicle theft.
Heather R. Laws, 33, 513 Mobile Lane, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isaiah A. Broadus, 34, 2618 S. 10th St., on a city charge of attempted assault with bodily injury.
Evan Lee Smith, 30, 6201 Carnegie St., on investigations for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.
Dec. 25
Cedric J. Haynes, 23, 5827 E. 21st St., on investigations for second-degree assault and felony failure to appear in court.
De’Ovion M. Berry Gibbs, 21, 1103 Grand Boulevard, on investigation for assault.
Dustin Donalee Pullins, 29, St. Joseph, is on investigation for violation of an order of protection for an adult.
Henry Early Nelson, 39, 209 W. Nebraska Ave., on investigations for misdemeanor failure to appear in court and third-degree domestic assault.
Dec. 26
John Mikel Nichols, 44, 1803 Garfield Ave., on investigation for misusing 911.
Daevon Deshone Sanchez, 29, 3515 Gene Field Road, on investigations for driving while intoxicated, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, violation of an order of protection for an adult and driving with a revoked/suspended license.
Dec. 27
Brooke Lee Williams, 42, St. Joseph, on city charge for obstructing police duties.
Victor Manuel Moreno Rodriguez, 29, 2010 Edmond St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Joseph Leonard, 37, 501 Payne Terrace, on investigation for violation or order of protection for adult.
Harold J. Cannon, 24, St. Joseph, on investigation for unlawful use of a weapon.
Veron Thomas Nellis, 23, 1004 Corby St., on investigations for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
