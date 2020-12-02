Nov. 25
Joshua Scott Owens, 20, 2104 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donald Wayne Fleck-Masoner, 28, 608 Mobile Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Mae Gibson, 28, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin R. A. Mace, 36, 915 Randolph St., on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
William David Koeppen Jr., 44, Richmond, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing.
Nov. 26
Lonnie Eugene Mabin Jr., 38, Grandview, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Isaac Hollamon, 32, 1015 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rodley Res, 25, 1409 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kirby J. Walls, 57, 1517 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quinten Robert Obermier, 23, 1039 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
Christine Elaine Gilmore, 61, 2225 Doniphan Ave., on a city charge of trespassing.
Nov. 27
Jason M. Huebl, 44, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Perry Watkins, 64, 1103½ S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Susan R. Craig, 61, no address provided, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Julie Ann Blazer, 52, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
Myra Ann Bernard, 29, 723 S. 17th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Terron Anthony Maples Jr., 18, Blue Springs, Missouri, on a state charge of stealing.
Nov. 28
Rachel Gwen Ralston, 34, Union Star, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shae Silvey, 22, 226 W. Chestnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher D. Beadles, 38, 1208 S. 26th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Christopher D. Beadles, 38, 1208 S. 26th St., on a state charge of stealing.
Roger Rhulen Puett, 53, 2523 Messanie St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Mark Bryan Davidson, 57, 1617 S. 19th St., on a state charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Nov. 29
Joshua N.C. Miller, 36, 507 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexander Franklin Denbow, 24, 2615 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brittany Kelly Kimble, 35, 225 W. Isabelle St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ariel Hays, 29, 629 S. Eighth St., on city charges of property damage, assault, and attempted assault.
Jordan William Clark, 28, 807 Albemarle St., on a state charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.
Bobby Joe Gillenwater, 63, 2013 Jones St., on a state charge of driving with suspended/revoked license.