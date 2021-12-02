NOV. 30
Alan James Milbourn, 41, 1522 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Trevor Alan Phillips, 31, 6220 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kevin Dean Frazier, 52, 5621 S.E. Smith Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Madison Ann Szczepanik, 24, 1418 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Malachi Dale Grieme, 26, 428 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexandria G. Miller, 26, 1521 Edmond St., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Evan Lee Smith, 29, 6201 Carnegie St., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.
Justin Le Hockaday, 35, 1317 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mark Bryan Davidson, 58, 1617 S. 19th St., on a city charge of stealing.
