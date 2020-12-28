Dec. 18
Brian Darrell King, 56, 1218 Village Drive, on a state charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Shawn Michael Davidson, 30, 513 Mobile Lane, on state charges of possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.
Dec. 20
Spencer Curtis Jones, 33, 501 Ohio St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Dec. 22
Braden Tyrone West, 38, 308 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Vernon Harold Thomas, 60, 606 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Candace Marie Dredge, 27, 1704 Fourth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor Wallace, 53, 1502½ Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary Michael Lett, 27, 2902 N. 12th St., on city charges of domestic assault, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Eric Anthony Nieman, 19, 2015 Jules St., on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Frederick Earl Gentry, 74, no address provided, on a state charge of reckless burning or exploding.
Veronica Georgette Rowley, 43, 18823 N. Highway 169, on a state charge of stealing.
Jeremy M. Miller, 30, Maryville, Missouri, on a state charge of nonsupport.
Henry Marvin Wilfong III, 33, 314 Elizabeth St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Alexis Marie Williams, 19, 1123 N. 26th St., on a state charge of burglary.
Dec. 23
Brian Elroy Searle, 48, 432 Ohio St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicole M. Kimler, 28, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tara Lanette Cooper, 36, Chillicothe, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Derek L. Fitzpatrick, 37, 1505 N. 36th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
James Lee Burwell, 34, 117 Gideon Lane, on a state charge of domestic assault.
Dec. 24
Christopher B. Escobar, 31, 2312 Union St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Helen Irene Lovelady, 44, 2504 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Lee Bloomfield, 54, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Dec. 25
Jason Lee Moran, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cheyanne Nikole Green-Didlo, 25, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ziyad Ali Hayes Sr., 44, 2511 Essex St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darryl Wayne Wilson, 22, 2712 Green Valley Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.