DEC. 22
Jeffrey Scott Fisher, 36, 212 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Eldon Dog Allen, 50, 1900 Washington Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lukas Adam Snapp, 37, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quintin D.C. Rouser, 27, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Chad Michael Shanks, 50, Helena, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tylesia Tyann Merritt, 36, 831 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shawna Lynn Bailey, 54, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
DEC. 23
Joshua M. Nyaundi, 40, 4815 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane A. Pippin, 25, 1407 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger Dean Griggs, 48, 1217 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron Sedek Wood, 51, 405 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alyssa Rhiannon McKnight, 34, 4020 Maxwell Road, on city charges of obstructing duties of police, addressing police with intent to incite violence, assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
DEC. 24
Lloyd Alan Pennington, 48, 2811 S. 18th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dikyra L. Hall, 20, 602 Francis St., on city charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and stealing.
DEC. 25
Larry Alan White, 51, 3305 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jayce Christopher Moore, 27, 1802 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Lee Harris, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Barron Asher Helfery, 19, 1612 Kirschner St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Makenzie K. Bechtold, 26, Country Club, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cameron Ancel Campbell, 48, 1301 N. 22nd St., on a city charge of property damage.
Mike P. Christopher, 42, 730 S. 15th St., on a city charge of property damage.
