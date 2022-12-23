Dec. 15
Steven Roy Brace, 45, 2514 Oak St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Felicia L. Campbell, 34, 3118 Lafayette St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zackery Lewis Mansfield, 30, 3118 Lafayette St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Charles T. Owens, 45, 3845 King Hill Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cordel Dewyane Hicks Jr., 32, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley R. Fanning, 34, 1320 Holman St., city charge for driving while intoxicated.
Dec. 16
Shawn A. Rogers, 32, 705 N. Main, warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Lee Littlewood, 37, no address provided, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dec. 17
Jason Scott Johnson, 43, 1016 Ellsworth Ave., city charge for obstructing action/inaction duties of police.
Brandy Lynn Hardin, 41, 2915 Charles, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Lea Lovelady, 30, no address provided, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jose Manuel Ramirez-Portuguez, 39, 704 Lincoln St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dec. 18
Michael Martin, 36, 3217 Duncan St., investigation for driving while intoxicated.
Sarah D. Price, 33, 1801 N. 2nd St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Larry Eugene Phinney Jr., 41, 3105 S. 24th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Candace Marie Jimenez, 30, 1909 S. 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
David A. Stagner, 22, no address provided, investigation for stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft or aircraft.
Marquis Jabar Wagner, 25, 1201 Angelique St., investigation of third-degree domestic assault, second-degree property damage, and resisting/interfering with arrest.
Gage Michael Dykes, 23, 705 S. 14th St., investigation for third-degree domestic assault.
Timothy James Vandever, 28, 6309 Carnegie, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dec. 19
Joshua Paul Hurd, 34, 303 First St., investigation for first-offense violation of an order of protection for adult.
Francine E. Hicks, 35, no address provided, investigation for stealing and unlawful possession/transport/manufacture or sale of a weapon.
Brett Adam Beadles, 35, no address provided, investigation for fugitive from out of state.
Larry Dale Phelen Jr., 49, 3611 Gene Field Road, investigation for first-offense violation of an order of protection for an adult.
Beverly June Lukehart, 58, 1608 Sacramento St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dec. 20
Lynette K. Gettings, 53, 2820 S. 22nd St., investigation for failure to appear in court, stealing motor vehicle/watercraft or aircraft, and possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Shawn Duckett, 36, 1432 N. 15th St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Allen S. Prickett, 43, 5004 Shawnee Rd., investigation for first-offense violation of an order of protection for adult, resisting/interfering with arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.
Rudy Rolando Cucul Ico, 23, 727 S. 17th, city charge for resisting arrest by violence/force/flee and trespass.
Dec. 21
David Dale Sprague, 43, 3115 Seneca, on investigation for receiving stolen property.
Michael Christopher Maute, 27, 626 S. 9th, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kahner Dale Wilson, 25, 10596 County Road 375, on city charges for failure to appear in court and trespassing.
Sadie M. Robeson, 19, 2201 Tri Level Lane, on city charge for trespassing.
Omar Clavel, 50, 2208 S. 14th St., on investigation for domestic assault.
Abel Barraza Martinez IV, 35, St. Joseph, on city charge for trespassing.
