Dec. 16
Henry Allen Briscoe, 56, 344 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Josiah L. Hoehn, 22, Neosho, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ramon Joseph Robinson, 23, Beaumont, Texas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amber Rachelle Banks-Nelson, 38, 2312 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raymond J. Winn, 65, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Abbey B. Smith, 34, 3307 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dylan Shawn Hornbuckle, 22, 1713 Bellevue St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Gary Forrest Goodhart, 40, Hale, Missouri, on state charges of assault, property damage and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Dec. 17
Gary Cleandenting Lafollette Jr., 42, 405 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Francine Elizabeth Hicks, 33, 2215 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dawn E. Butler, 49, 1501 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyler Adale Payne, 22, 2805 S. 10th St., on a state charge of violating a protection order.
Dec. 18
William Charles Johnson, 37, 36 S. Carriage Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aaron K. Despain, 20, 2831 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Georgia Nicole Susanne Starkey, 33, 1519 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Mikel Nichols, 41, 6010 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bobbi J. Sutherland, 41, 206 Oberlin St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Wade M. Bricker, 32, 206 Oberlin St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Dec. 19
Brittani Lauren Putnam, 29, 1214 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ricardo Santana, 60, no address provided, on a city warrant for burglary, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Brandon A. Hayes, 25, 401 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Keith Gitthens, 50, 1726 Eighth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alex M. Moore, 34, Oregon, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Bobbie J. Molt, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Barbara Sandria Ford, 30, Maryville, Missouri, on a state charge of burglary.
Clinton Lee Alan Turner, 44, 1214 Angelique St., on a state charge of assault.
Austin Mark Smith, 25, 503 N. 15th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Clazell R. Wallace, 22, 520 N. 10th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 20
Joshua Kyle Spurgeon, 36, 902 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassandra Lynne Harris, 27, 5012 N.E. Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian M. Johnston, 47, no address provided, on a state charge of assault.
James Willard Washington Sr., 59, 2015 Jules St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Donald Carter Sipes, 28, 1216 N. 11th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Spencer Curtis Jones, 33, 501 Ohio St., on a state charge of domestic assault.