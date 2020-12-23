Dec. 16

Henry Allen Briscoe, 56, 344 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Josiah L. Hoehn, 22, Neosho, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ramon Joseph Robinson, 23, Beaumont, Texas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amber Rachelle Banks-Nelson, 38, 2312 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Raymond J. Winn, 65, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Abbey B. Smith, 34, 3307 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dylan Shawn Hornbuckle, 22, 1713 Bellevue St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Gary Forrest Goodhart, 40, Hale, Missouri, on state charges of assault, property damage and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.

Dec. 17

Gary Cleandenting Lafollette Jr., 42, 405 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Francine Elizabeth Hicks, 33, 2215 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dawn E. Butler, 49, 1501 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tyler Adale Payne, 22, 2805 S. 10th St., on a state charge of violating a protection order.

Dec. 18

William Charles Johnson, 37, 36 S. Carriage Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Aaron K. Despain, 20, 2831 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Georgia Nicole Susanne Starkey, 33, 1519 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

John Mikel Nichols, 41, 6010 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Bobbi J. Sutherland, 41, 206 Oberlin St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Wade M. Bricker, 32, 206 Oberlin St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Dec. 19

Brittani Lauren Putnam, 29, 1214 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ricardo Santana, 60, no address provided, on a city warrant for burglary, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.

Brandon A. Hayes, 25, 401 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brian Keith Gitthens, 50, 1726 Eighth Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Alex M. Moore, 34, Oregon, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Bobbie J. Molt, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Barbara Sandria Ford, 30, Maryville, Missouri, on a state charge of burglary.

Clinton Lee Alan Turner, 44, 1214 Angelique St., on a state charge of assault.

Austin Mark Smith, 25, 503 N. 15th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

Clazell R. Wallace, 22, 520 N. 10th St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 20

Joshua Kyle Spurgeon, 36, 902 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cassandra Lynne Harris, 27, 5012 N.E. Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brian M. Johnston, 47, no address provided, on a state charge of assault.

James Willard Washington Sr., 59, 2015 Jules St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

Donald Carter Sipes, 28, 1216 N. 11th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

Spencer Curtis Jones, 33, 501 Ohio St., on a state charge of domestic assault.